613 Barbara Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

613 Barbara Lane

613 Barbara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

613 Barbara Lane, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful 3/1B house for rent in Jacksonville Beach! OPEN HOUSE MAY 3rd,2020 between 12-3 - HURRY THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG! ONLY $1650

Did you think you living at the beach is too expensive? Think again. Cozy 3/1 beach bungalow. with beautiful crown molding and neutral tile in main living area. All bedrooms have cherry laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry. Close to beach and nightlife. Storage shed in rear. Lawn service and Direct TV/Internet provided . Beaches Energy Bill is split with the other unit. Florida room overlooks a magnificent backyard...perfect for sipping wine after a hard day or Sunday morning coffee.

Small pets considered with owners approval and a $250.00 pet deposit.

Call Cathy for appointments at 904-802-4765.

OPEN HOUSE MAY 3rd 12-3
.

(RLNE3831026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Barbara Lane have any available units?
613 Barbara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 613 Barbara Lane have?
Some of 613 Barbara Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Barbara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
613 Barbara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Barbara Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Barbara Lane is pet friendly.
Does 613 Barbara Lane offer parking?
No, 613 Barbara Lane does not offer parking.
Does 613 Barbara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Barbara Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Barbara Lane have a pool?
No, 613 Barbara Lane does not have a pool.
Does 613 Barbara Lane have accessible units?
No, 613 Barbara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Barbara Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Barbara Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Barbara Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Barbara Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
