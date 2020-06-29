613 Barbara Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful 3/1B house for rent in Jacksonville Beach! OPEN HOUSE MAY 3rd,2020 between 12-3 - HURRY THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG! ONLY $1650



Did you think you living at the beach is too expensive? Think again. Cozy 3/1 beach bungalow. with beautiful crown molding and neutral tile in main living area. All bedrooms have cherry laminate flooring and ceiling fans. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry. Close to beach and nightlife. Storage shed in rear. Lawn service and Direct TV/Internet provided . Beaches Energy Bill is split with the other unit. Florida room overlooks a magnificent backyard...perfect for sipping wine after a hard day or Sunday morning coffee.



Small pets considered with owners approval and a $250.00 pet deposit.



Call Cathy for appointments at 904-802-4765.



OPEN HOUSE MAY 3rd 12-3

.



(RLNE3831026)