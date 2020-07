Amenities

Five blocks from the ocean 3/1 South Jacksonville Beach Bungalow!! This home is recently updated with fresh paint on the interior and exterior. New vinyl plank flooring. Granite countertops and stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Detached one car garage and lawn care included. Walk to restaurants and the beach. This rental will not last long. AVAILABLE NOW UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL.