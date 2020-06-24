All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
601 1ST ST S
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

601 1ST ST S

601 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

601 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Adorable oceanfront condo with awesome view of beach and ocean. Stunning ocean view condo located in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Galley style kitchen. Separate dining room with seating for 4. Master bedroom has attached full bath, queen bed, TV and walk-in closet. Master bath has shower/tub combo. Guest bedroom has queen bed and double closets. Guest bedroom has a tv, but it does not have cable. Tenants are welcome to bring their apple TV. Owner has sufficient internet to stream movies from apple tv etc. Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo and has access from the dining/family room and the guest bedroom. Living room has access to oceanfront balcony that overlooks pool, beach and ocean. Condo features community coin operated washers and dryers (several located on each floor),

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 1ST ST S have any available units?
601 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 601 1ST ST S have?
Some of 601 1ST ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
601 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 601 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 601 1ST ST S offer parking?
No, 601 1ST ST S does not offer parking.
Does 601 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 1ST ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 1ST ST S have a pool?
Yes, 601 1ST ST S has a pool.
Does 601 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 601 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 601 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 1ST ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
