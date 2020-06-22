All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
470 N 5TH ST
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:06 AM

470 N 5TH ST

470 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

470 5th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
*****FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL. $2100/WEEK. New fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY RENTALS! Just 4 Blocks from the Bch and Pier, this home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus a lounge area with a Gel Memory Sleeper Sofa. 1 King Bed,1 Queen Bed,2 Twin Beds,2 rollaway beds also. Sleeps 8-10.This home has all the comforts of home away from home. Occ tax of 13% and $160 Cleaning fee Apply to each visit.Pricing is for a week long rental starting any day of the week. Min 3 day stay with nightly rates starting at $299/night.Owner is Licensed RE Agent. Please ask about special business rates for Mon-Weds Nights. Rates could vary on Holidays and Special Events. Monthly amount is $6500/mo if avail, plus taxes/cleaning. VRBO#130227 for online booking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 N 5TH ST have any available units?
470 N 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 470 N 5TH ST have?
Some of 470 N 5TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 N 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
470 N 5TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 N 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 470 N 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 470 N 5TH ST offer parking?
No, 470 N 5TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 470 N 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 N 5TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 N 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 470 N 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 470 N 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 470 N 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 470 N 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 N 5TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 N 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 N 5TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
