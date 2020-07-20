All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
440 South Upper 36th Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

440 South Upper 36th Avenue

440 Upper 36th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

440 Upper 36th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beach Community Living! - Enjoy beach community living in this terrific townhome! Corner lot just walking or biking minutes to the beach, shopping and restaurants. This clean and freshly painted 2/2 features new faux wood floor tile, new designer bath fixtures, a spacious fenced backyard and a screened patio. Large living room is bright airy. Kitchen overlooks courtyard. One car garage attached plus driveway parking. Washer and dryer included. Note that the fireplace is not for use. Owner will manage property.

(RLNE4090244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have any available units?
440 South Upper 36th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have?
Some of 440 South Upper 36th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 South Upper 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 South Upper 36th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 South Upper 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue offers parking.
Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 South Upper 36th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 South Upper 36th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
