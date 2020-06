Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk to shops & restaurants! Call for availability! $2900.00 MTHJUST 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN AND PIERThis house has room for everyone. This home can also be booked on VRBO #1219025.