248 Coral Way

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Updated Photos coming. New Stainless Steel appliances being installed**Welcome Home! Great 1957 bungalow in North Jacksonville Beach. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a nearly quarter acre lot. Original hardwood floors are in great condition and expand throughout the entire house. The kitchen and bathrooms are tiled. This home has all of the modern amenities everyone is searching for, but still has the charm of a classic beach bungalow. The home has an amazing sunroom with large thermal pane windows overlooking the expansive backyard. You will love spending time sitting outback on the great wooden deck. There is also a large paver area perfect for a fire pit. The outdoor storage area connected to the car port includes a washer and dryer, with enough room to add in an extra



