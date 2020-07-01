All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201

2333 Costa Verde Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beach Front Living! - Gorgeous condo available in Jacksonville Beach, here is your chance to live ocean side at Vista Del Mar!! Features include beautiful wood plank tile floor, carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, semi-private balcony with ocean sounds and courtyard views. Walk to the beach in seconds or enjoy a community pool with beach views and a shaded area for relaxation! $50 application fee, please contact agent for info on how to apply! Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have any available units?
2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have?
Some of 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 offer parking?
No, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have a pool?
Yes, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 has a pool.
Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have accessible units?
No, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

