2333 Costa Verde Blvd #201

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace courtyard carpet

Beach Front Living! - Gorgeous condo available in Jacksonville Beach, here is your chance to live ocean side at Vista Del Mar!! Features include beautiful wood plank tile floor, carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, semi-private balcony with ocean sounds and courtyard views. Walk to the beach in seconds or enjoy a community pool with beach views and a shaded area for relaxation! $50 application fee, please contact agent for info on how to apply! Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5244851)