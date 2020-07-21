All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 2220 GAIL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
2220 GAIL AVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

2220 GAIL AVE

2220 Gail Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2220 Gail Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic South Jacksonville Beach location - steps to the sand! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,354 SF townhouse located on quiet street 1 mile north of JTB and around the corner from restaurants and shops. End unit with covered parking and private backyard with side-yard access, deck and exterior staircase. Renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, new appliances and a pantry. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, balcony and renovated bathroom. Second bedroom has en suite bathroom and backyard access. Large first-floor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Wood burning fireplace. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 GAIL AVE have any available units?
2220 GAIL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2220 GAIL AVE have?
Some of 2220 GAIL AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 GAIL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2220 GAIL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 GAIL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 GAIL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2220 GAIL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2220 GAIL AVE offers parking.
Does 2220 GAIL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 GAIL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 GAIL AVE have a pool?
No, 2220 GAIL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2220 GAIL AVE have accessible units?
No, 2220 GAIL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 GAIL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 GAIL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 GAIL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 GAIL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Beach Apartments with BalconiesJacksonville Beach Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Butler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville