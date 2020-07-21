2220 GAIL AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic South Jacksonville Beach location - steps to the sand! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,354 SF townhouse located on quiet street 1 mile north of JTB and around the corner from restaurants and shops. End unit with covered parking and private backyard with side-yard access, deck and exterior staircase. Renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, new appliances and a pantry. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, balcony and renovated bathroom. Second bedroom has en suite bathroom and backyard access. Large first-floor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Wood burning fireplace. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis.