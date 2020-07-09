210 8TH ST N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath only 5 blocks to the ocean. All new! Central heat and Air , Tile and Carpet throughout. Large bright kitchen with Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. Huge fenced yard large enough for weekend barbeques and get togethers. Oversized 2 car garage and seperate laundry area with washer/ dryer hookup. All new windows throughout , freshly painted, updated kitchen and bath, Ceiling fans and Lighting. Yard service included. Bring your bike and flipflops and enjoy beach living at its best.