All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 210 8TH ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
210 8TH ST N
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

210 8TH ST N

210 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

210 South 8th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath only 5 blocks to the ocean. All new! Central heat and Air , Tile and Carpet throughout. Large bright kitchen with Balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. Huge fenced yard large enough for weekend barbeques and get togethers. Oversized 2 car garage and seperate laundry area with washer/ dryer hookup. All new windows throughout , freshly painted, updated kitchen and bath, Ceiling fans and Lighting. Yard service included. Bring your bike and flipflops and enjoy beach living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 8TH ST N have any available units?
210 8TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 210 8TH ST N have?
Some of 210 8TH ST N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 8TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
210 8TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 8TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 210 8TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 210 8TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 210 8TH ST N offers parking.
Does 210 8TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 8TH ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 8TH ST N have a pool?
No, 210 8TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 210 8TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 210 8TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 210 8TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 8TH ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 8TH ST N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 8TH ST N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville