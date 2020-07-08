All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

2075 2ND ST N

2075 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2075 North 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well-kept townhome EAST of 3rd St! 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms and 1,279 sq.ft. Interior is freshly painted and there are upgrades throughout including light fixtures, travertine stone and wood flooring, updated bathrooms, fresh landscaping, and more! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. Downstairs features an open floor plan that flows nicely into the spacious fenced backyard with a pavered patio. Ample amount of parking. Enjoy being just steps to the ocean and conveniently located to the awesome shops and restaurants nearby! Available now. Non-smokers only, please. Pets subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 2ND ST N have any available units?
2075 2ND ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2075 2ND ST N have?
Some of 2075 2ND ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 2ND ST N currently offering any rent specials?
2075 2ND ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 2ND ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2075 2ND ST N is pet friendly.
Does 2075 2ND ST N offer parking?
Yes, 2075 2ND ST N offers parking.
Does 2075 2ND ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2075 2ND ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 2ND ST N have a pool?
No, 2075 2ND ST N does not have a pool.
Does 2075 2ND ST N have accessible units?
No, 2075 2ND ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 2ND ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2075 2ND ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2075 2ND ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2075 2ND ST N does not have units with air conditioning.

