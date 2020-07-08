2075 2ND ST N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Well-kept townhome EAST of 3rd St! 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms and 1,279 sq.ft. Interior is freshly painted and there are upgrades throughout including light fixtures, travertine stone and wood flooring, updated bathrooms, fresh landscaping, and more! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. Downstairs features an open floor plan that flows nicely into the spacious fenced backyard with a pavered patio. Ample amount of parking. Enjoy being just steps to the ocean and conveniently located to the awesome shops and restaurants nearby! Available now. Non-smokers only, please. Pets subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.