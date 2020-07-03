All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 184 11TH AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
184 11TH AVE N
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

184 11TH AVE N

184 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

184 11th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
JAX BCH 2ND FLOOR APT FOR RENT. East on Beach blvd to Jax bch, left on 3rd to st to right on 11th ave N, apt on right. Apt is entire upstairs of bldg & just a block to the water. 2 large BR, 2 full BA, original wood floors throughout, spacious and open living/dining area, huge sunroom, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar (R/R/DW), approx 1356 sf, CHA, common laundry, water/sewer included, ocean views, great Beach location just 1 block to the sand, may consider cat w/ NRPF, $1900 sec dep, 1 year lease [OT dsw] avail 1/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 11TH AVE N have any available units?
184 11TH AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 184 11TH AVE N have?
Some of 184 11TH AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 11TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
184 11TH AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 11TH AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 11TH AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 184 11TH AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 184 11TH AVE N offers parking.
Does 184 11TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 11TH AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 11TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 184 11TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 184 11TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 184 11TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 184 11TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 11TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 184 11TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 11TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville