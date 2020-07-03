184 11TH AVE N

Amenities

JAX BCH 2ND FLOOR APT FOR RENT. East on Beach blvd to Jax bch, left on 3rd to st to right on 11th ave N, apt on right. Apt is entire upstairs of bldg & just a block to the water. 2 large BR, 2 full BA, original wood floors throughout, spacious and open living/dining area, huge sunroom, open kitchen w/ breakfast bar (R/R/DW), approx 1356 sf, CHA, common laundry, water/sewer included, ocean views, great Beach location just 1 block to the sand, may consider cat w/ NRPF, $1900 sec dep, 1 year lease [OT dsw] avail 1/1