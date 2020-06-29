All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Location

1655 the Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully Up kept 2/2 For Rent in The Palms - Jacksonville Beach - This gorgeous home is located in the sought after gated community of The Palms in Jacksonville Beach. Home comes with a one car detached garage and includes an enclosed balcony bonus room.

Home has been very well maintained and has all tile floors throughout, with all appliances provided.

Amenities exclusive to the community include: Pool, sauna, exercise room, and tennis court!

Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5023919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have any available units?
1655 The Greens Way #3012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have?
Some of 1655 The Greens Way #3012's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 The Greens Way #3012 currently offering any rent specials?
1655 The Greens Way #3012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 The Greens Way #3012 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 is pet friendly.
Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 offer parking?
Yes, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 offers parking.
Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have a pool?
Yes, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 has a pool.
Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have accessible units?
No, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 The Greens Way #3012 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 The Greens Way #3012 does not have units with air conditioning.
