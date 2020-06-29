1655 The Greens Way #3012

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

Beautifully Up kept 2/2 For Rent in The Palms - Jacksonville Beach - This gorgeous home is located in the sought after gated community of The Palms in Jacksonville Beach. Home comes with a one car detached garage and includes an enclosed balcony bonus room.



Home has been very well maintained and has all tile floors throughout, with all appliances provided.



Amenities exclusive to the community include: Pool, sauna, exercise room, and tennis court!



Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5023919)