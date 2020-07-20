All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1601 OCEAN DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1601 OCEAN DR S
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM

1601 OCEAN DR S

1601 Ocean Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1601 Ocean Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Spectacular views from this 5th floor fully furnished condo in desirable Seascape! Available for a minimum of 6 months 1 day between April-October. Both bedrooms have ocean views and access to the balcony. Location is perfect for biking to beach festivals, events and restaurants with easy access to city commutes. Public Jax Beach Tennis Courts within walking distance to the unit. 2 pools, private beach entrance, exercise room, sauna, meeting room and much more are available at this fabulous complex. Ready for move in now. All utilities are included! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 OCEAN DR S have any available units?
1601 OCEAN DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1601 OCEAN DR S have?
Some of 1601 OCEAN DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 OCEAN DR S currently offering any rent specials?
1601 OCEAN DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 OCEAN DR S pet-friendly?
No, 1601 OCEAN DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1601 OCEAN DR S offer parking?
No, 1601 OCEAN DR S does not offer parking.
Does 1601 OCEAN DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 OCEAN DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 OCEAN DR S have a pool?
Yes, 1601 OCEAN DR S has a pool.
Does 1601 OCEAN DR S have accessible units?
No, 1601 OCEAN DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 OCEAN DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 OCEAN DR S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 OCEAN DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 OCEAN DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach Apartments with BalconiesJacksonville Beach Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Butler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville