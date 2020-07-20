1601 OCEAN DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool sauna tennis court

Spectacular views from this 5th floor fully furnished condo in desirable Seascape! Available for a minimum of 6 months 1 day between April-October. Both bedrooms have ocean views and access to the balcony. Location is perfect for biking to beach festivals, events and restaurants with easy access to city commutes. Public Jax Beach Tennis Courts within walking distance to the unit. 2 pools, private beach entrance, exercise room, sauna, meeting room and much more are available at this fabulous complex. Ready for move in now. All utilities are included! NO PETS