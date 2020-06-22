130 32ND AVE S

Amenities

Feel the ocean breezes from this lovely bch-side hm 1.5 blocks to the sea. Rent it furnshd or unfurnshd.($7500 furnshd) longterm 7 mths to a yr. Elegant mster ste w/ dble entry doors, balcony overlking prvt bkyd, lrge mster clst, huge jetted tub and huge shwr , onyx-stn cntertops, sep dble sinks, makeup cnter and water clst.2nd, 3rd & 4th bedrms all generous sizes w/sittiing areas in bedrms 2 and 3. Bedms 3 and 4 share a balcony and jack n jill bathrm. Nice- sizd lndry rm upstrs w/cntertop, sink and clothes rack and shelves. Flex landing upstais can be sitting area, study area or play area. Dwnstrs offers generous fam rm w/gas fp adjoining granite-trimd kit w/ brkfst bar and brkfst area, sep dng rm, lvg rm, off or another bedrm & sep guest ensuite. Ctyrd entry w/heated pool & hot tub.