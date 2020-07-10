1208 9th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1208 9th N St Jacksonville Beach - Property Id: 174604



Located only blocks away from the beach! This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and updated with new HVAC. This spacious floor plan offers great entertaining space. The home features, Low-E windows, Travertine floors, Kitchen is fully equipped with hardwood cabinets, appliances and a laundry with washer and dryer. The HUGE back yard is fully fenced for your privacy and includes a storage shed. Lawn maintenance is included, so you don't have to mow and blow on the weekends!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174604

Property Id 174604



(RLNE5365763)