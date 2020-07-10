All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1208 9th St N

1208 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1208 North 9th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1208 9th N St Jacksonville Beach - Property Id: 174604

Located only blocks away from the beach! This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and updated with new HVAC. This spacious floor plan offers great entertaining space. The home features, Low-E windows, Travertine floors, Kitchen is fully equipped with hardwood cabinets, appliances and a laundry with washer and dryer. The HUGE back yard is fully fenced for your privacy and includes a storage shed. Lawn maintenance is included, so you don't have to mow and blow on the weekends!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 9th St N have any available units?
1208 9th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1208 9th St N have?
Some of 1208 9th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 9th St N currently offering any rent specials?
1208 9th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 9th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 9th St N is pet friendly.
Does 1208 9th St N offer parking?
No, 1208 9th St N does not offer parking.
Does 1208 9th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 9th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 9th St N have a pool?
No, 1208 9th St N does not have a pool.
Does 1208 9th St N have accessible units?
No, 1208 9th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 9th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 9th St N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 9th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 9th St N has units with air conditioning.

