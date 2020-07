Amenities

Just bring your clothes! Beach loving at its best! 1/2 block off ocean! Upscale, tri level home with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, home is fully furnished! Electricity, cable, and internet are included in rent. ($400 cap on electric and water: overage to be determined by owner and paid for by the tenant.)