1186 BLUE HERON LN W
1186 BLUE HERON LN W

1186 Blue Heron Lane West · No Longer Available
Location

1186 Blue Heron Lane West, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Incredible sunset views over the Marsh awaits you after you rent this home! This great floor plan has 5 bedrooms, spacious living room, tall ceilings and windows looking into the large backyard and marsh. NEW FLOORS WERE INSTALLED IN 2020 in main living areas! Washer and dryer new in 2019. There is a separate dining room and an open kitchen w/eating area features granite and stainless steel appliances and leads to a screened-in lanai and deck. Large family room/bonus room downstairs w/tiled fireplace and sliders leading outside. Huge 1st floor master suite with separate shower, Jacuzzi with marsh views, dual vanities and his and hers large walk in closets. Master, 1 bedroom and large bonus downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have any available units?
1186 BLUE HERON LN W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have?
Some of 1186 BLUE HERON LN W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1186 BLUE HERON LN W currently offering any rent specials?
1186 BLUE HERON LN W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 BLUE HERON LN W pet-friendly?
No, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W offer parking?
No, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W does not offer parking.
Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have a pool?
Yes, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W has a pool.
Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have accessible units?
No, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 BLUE HERON LN W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 BLUE HERON LN W does not have units with air conditioning.
