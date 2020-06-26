1186 BLUE HERON LN W

Amenities

Incredible sunset views over the Marsh awaits you after you rent this home! This great floor plan has 5 bedrooms, spacious living room, tall ceilings and windows looking into the large backyard and marsh. NEW FLOORS WERE INSTALLED IN 2020 in main living areas! Washer and dryer new in 2019. There is a separate dining room and an open kitchen w/eating area features granite and stainless steel appliances and leads to a screened-in lanai and deck. Large family room/bonus room downstairs w/tiled fireplace and sliders leading outside. Huge 1st floor master suite with separate shower, Jacuzzi with marsh views, dual vanities and his and hers large walk in closets. Master, 1 bedroom and large bonus downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft area.