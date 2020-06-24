All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
116 JARDIN DE MER PL
116 JARDIN DE MER PL

116 Jardin De Mer Pl · No Longer Available
Location

116 Jardin De Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Beautiful freshly painted condo with open floor plan. Fireplace and one car garage. 42'' Kitchen cabinets. Ceramic tile floors and carpet, & wood laminate in living room area and dining room. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Vaulted ceilings with plant ledges. Close to Beach, hospital and shopping. Quaint community. Upstairs unit. Balcony off master suite. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Available March 1st. HOA allows only 2 parking spaces and one is the garage. No motor cycles or boats can be parked in the garage.Rental Application can be found under Documents.Lease to Own Option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have any available units?
116 JARDIN DE MER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have?
Some of 116 JARDIN DE MER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 JARDIN DE MER PL currently offering any rent specials?
116 JARDIN DE MER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 JARDIN DE MER PL pet-friendly?
No, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL offer parking?
Yes, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL offers parking.
Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have a pool?
No, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL does not have a pool.
Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have accessible units?
No, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 JARDIN DE MER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 JARDIN DE MER PL does not have units with air conditioning.
