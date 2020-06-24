116 JARDIN DE MER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location. Beautiful freshly painted condo with open floor plan. Fireplace and one car garage. 42'' Kitchen cabinets. Ceramic tile floors and carpet, & wood laminate in living room area and dining room. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Vaulted ceilings with plant ledges. Close to Beach, hospital and shopping. Quaint community. Upstairs unit. Balcony off master suite. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Available March 1st. HOA allows only 2 parking spaces and one is the garage. No motor cycles or boats can be parked in the garage.Rental Application can be found under Documents.Lease to Own Option available.