Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1031 1ST ST S

1031 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

1031 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Welcome to oceanfront living in one of the most amenity-filled buildings in JAX! Currently the only unit available in the building! 2BDR, 2BATH, 3rd floor unit includes an office that could be used as a 3rd bdr. Each bedroom has a balcony giving you over 250sf of outdoor space with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Jacksonville Beach. Enjoy cooking in a well-appointed kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, Kitchen Aid appliances, under cabinet lighting, pantry, and granite countertops. 9' ceilings in most areas, carpet in bedrooms, hardwood in office, tile everywhere else. Washer, dryer, & sink in laundry. Building amenities include onsite staff, pool, spa, sauna, steam, billiards, business, social, & fitness rooms! DirectTV included! Pets considered. Schedule your private tour today!

(RLNE5469918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 1ST ST S have any available units?
1031 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1031 1ST ST S have?
Some of 1031 1ST ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1031 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 1ST ST S is pet friendly.
Does 1031 1ST ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1031 1ST ST S offers parking.
Does 1031 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 1ST ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 1ST ST S have a pool?
Yes, 1031 1ST ST S has a pool.
Does 1031 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 1031 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 1ST ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1031 1ST ST S has units with air conditioning.

