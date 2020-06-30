1031 1ST ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Welcome to oceanfront living in one of the most amenity-filled buildings in JAX! Currently the only unit available in the building! 2BDR, 2BATH, 3rd floor unit includes an office that could be used as a 3rd bdr. Each bedroom has a balcony giving you over 250sf of outdoor space with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Jacksonville Beach. Enjoy cooking in a well-appointed kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, Kitchen Aid appliances, under cabinet lighting, pantry, and granite countertops. 9' ceilings in most areas, carpet in bedrooms, hardwood in office, tile everywhere else. Washer, dryer, & sink in laundry. Building amenities include onsite staff, pool, spa, sauna, steam, billiards, business, social, & fitness rooms! DirectTV included! Pets considered. Schedule your private tour today!



