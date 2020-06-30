1000 3RD ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEPTUNE BEACH !!! Walk down to OCEAN within 2 short blocks or, ride your Bike! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. 1 flight of steps up. This is a 2 story building. Open Kitchen looking into the Living Room/ Dining Room combo. Sliding glass door in L.R. that leads out to balcony. Kitchen appliances included & Pantry closet. There is a closet in the hallway with Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Entry area, Kitchen, Living RM/Dining RM combo & both baths have tiled floors. Both B.R's have laminate flooring in light tone wood look. Very nice & clean! Master B.Rm has a walk in closet & a bath w/ Tub/Shower combo. The 2nd bath has a walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has a standard closet. Only 2 cars allowed per apt. 1 small dog OK w/ pet fee. Open parking. Ready for move in on Nov. 15. Not for sale!