Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD

100 Laguna Villa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

100 Laguna Villa Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Rare 2 bedroom rental at sought after Ocean's Edge Condominium. Top floor with tile throughout living areas, stainless appliances, full size washer & dryer, granite counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has separate garden tub and glass shower. Ready for new tenant on March 1st just in time for great beach weather. Across the street from ocean plus lots of amenities like clubhouse, resort-style pool, sunset deck, beautiful grounds, 24 hour fitness center, grills and summer kitchen, putting green and steps to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have any available units?
100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have?
Some of 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD offer parking?
No, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD has a pool.
Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
