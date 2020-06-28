100 LAGUNA VILLAS BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool putting green bbq/grill

Rare 2 bedroom rental at sought after Ocean's Edge Condominium. Top floor with tile throughout living areas, stainless appliances, full size washer & dryer, granite counters in kitchen. Master bedroom has separate garden tub and glass shower. Ready for new tenant on March 1st just in time for great beach weather. Across the street from ocean plus lots of amenities like clubhouse, resort-style pool, sunset deck, beautiful grounds, 24 hour fitness center, grills and summer kitchen, putting green and steps to the beach.