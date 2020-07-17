15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom Vacation Rental - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Beachwalk, is available for a seasonal/vacation rental for the 2021 season. All appliances are included, as well as, all furnishings and housewares. The monthly rent will include all utilities, with an additional charge for cleaning and state/county tax. The Gardens of Beachwalk is a lovely community in South Fort Myers, minutes from beaches, shopping, restaurants, and more! This community also has many amenities including, a community pool, play area, basketball court, clubhouse, and fitness center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5198681)