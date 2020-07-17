All apartments in Iona
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202

15605 Ocean Walk Circle · (239) 481-6111
Location

15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Vacation Rental - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Beachwalk, is available for a seasonal/vacation rental for the 2021 season. All appliances are included, as well as, all furnishings and housewares. The monthly rent will include all utilities, with an additional charge for cleaning and state/county tax. The Gardens of Beachwalk is a lovely community in South Fort Myers, minutes from beaches, shopping, restaurants, and more! This community also has many amenities including, a community pool, play area, basketball court, clubhouse, and fitness center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5198681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have any available units?
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have?
Some of 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
