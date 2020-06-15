15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523

Amenities

Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach. You can spend your afternoons on soaking in the sun on the screened in patio, make friends at the community pool or take a short drive to Fort Myers Beach and enjoy the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Utilities included: Electric, water, wifi, and cable.



This is a short term rental with a minimum of 30 days.



Now thru December 2020 - $1400/mo

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $2500/mo

April 2021 - $2000/mo



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

$100 HOA Application Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



No Pets Allowed



