Iona, FL
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:11 PM

15048 Tamarind Cay CT

15048 Tamarind Cay Court · (239) 209-3960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.This has to be one of the best views in Gulf Harbour!!Relax on your lanai overlooking the 5th fairway, green and sandtraps.Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!Back inside you will find this fabulous, COMPLETELY remodeled, 3/2-2nd floor FULLY FURNISHED one car garage. Spectacular wood floors, Travertine Tile, new carpet, new appliances in kitchen, Granite countertops. King bed in Master which has access to your lanai. Queen bed in 2nd bedroom and 2 twins in 3rd bedroom. Freshly painted. Professionally decorated! This is an amazing find!!Make this your new home in paradise! $175 departure cleaning,$200 appl.fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have any available units?
15048 Tamarind Cay CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have?
Some of 15048 Tamarind Cay CT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15048 Tamarind Cay CT currently offering any rent specials?
15048 Tamarind Cay CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15048 Tamarind Cay CT pet-friendly?
No, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT offer parking?
Yes, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT does offer parking.
Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have a pool?
No, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT does not have a pool.
Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have accessible units?
No, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15048 Tamarind Cay CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15048 Tamarind Cay CT does not have units with air conditioning.
