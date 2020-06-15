15048 Tamarind Cay CT

Amenities

AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.This has to be one of the best views in Gulf Harbour!!Relax on your lanai overlooking the 5th fairway, green and sandtraps.Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!Back inside you will find this fabulous, COMPLETELY remodeled, 3/2-2nd floor FULLY FURNISHED one car garage. Spectacular wood floors, Travertine Tile, new carpet, new appliances in kitchen, Granite countertops. King bed in Master which has access to your lanai. Queen bed in 2nd bedroom and 2 twins in 3rd bedroom. Freshly painted. Professionally decorated! This is an amazing find!!Make this your new home in paradise! $175 departure cleaning,$200 appl.fee.