Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage. Patio provides lots of space where you can enjoy the warmth of the sun while drinking your morning coffee or enjoying an evening cup of tea. Only footsteps away from the Crooked Pond pool, hot tub & community room. Sorry, no pets per community HOA rules