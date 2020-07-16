14580 Grande Cay CIR

Amenities

Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included). This home has everything you need to begin living your best vacation or short term stay! Large open kitchen with island, dining area, Large master with sliders to balcony and view of golf course, 2 walk-in closets, large shower and separate corner soaking tub. Utility room with washer dryer, * 1 car GARAGE * with storage. Minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel/Captiva Island, near Lee Health, shopping and restaurants and near Southwest Florida Regional International Airport so your friends and family can join in on all the fun! Community pool on same block. Guest parking is across street. Rates vary depending on month and terms, call for details.