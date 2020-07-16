All apartments in Iona
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:26 PM

14580 Grande Cay CIR

14580 Grande Cay Circle · (239) 243-4289
Location

14580 Grande Cay Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included). This home has everything you need to begin living your best vacation or short term stay! Large open kitchen with island, dining area, Large master with sliders to balcony and view of golf course, 2 walk-in closets, large shower and separate corner soaking tub. Utility room with washer dryer, * 1 car GARAGE * with storage. Minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel/Captiva Island, near Lee Health, shopping and restaurants and near Southwest Florida Regional International Airport so your friends and family can join in on all the fun! Community pool on same block. Guest parking is across street. Rates vary depending on month and terms, call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have any available units?
14580 Grande Cay CIR has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have?
Some of 14580 Grande Cay CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14580 Grande Cay CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14580 Grande Cay CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14580 Grande Cay CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14580 Grande Cay CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR offer parking?
Yes, 14580 Grande Cay CIR offers parking.
Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14580 Grande Cay CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14580 Grande Cay CIR has a pool.
Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have accessible units?
No, 14580 Grande Cay CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14580 Grande Cay CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14580 Grande Cay CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14580 Grande Cay CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
