Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool. Lake front view-- Spacious with over 1600 sq ft under air, tile, carpet and Freshly Painted, Attached single car garage but double car driveway! 3 ceiling fans, all upgraded window coverings, washer/dryer, very well maintained. take look at pictures and call to set viewing appt. Sorry, NO pets per Association.