3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:15 AM
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
19418 GULF BLVD
19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1425 sqft
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Shores
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14410 APACHE AVENUE
14410 Apache Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1573 sqft
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Independence Square
1 Unit Available
215 1st Street
215 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
864 sqft
Available August 2020. Cute as a Button! WATERFRONT INTRACOSTAL HOME with NEW SEAWALL. Dock and lift available. Walk to entertainment and across from Beach 500 yards. THE KEY LIME COTTAGE: Renovated and Newly Decorated--Beach Chic.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2098 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14885 Seminole Trl
14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
1583 Oak Village Drive
1583 Oak Village Drive, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
250 176th Avenue East
250 176th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1726 sqft
250 176th Avenue East Available 06/30/20 Amazing Redington Shores Location!!! - Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hillsdale Ave
3290 Hillsdale Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
*COMING SOON* Updated 3/2 in Largo!!! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms Pets allowed (non aggressive breeds) Call today for more
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.
