Apartment List
/
FL
/
indian shores
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL with garage

Indian Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19717 GULF BOULEVARD
19717 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1073 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS TONWHOUSE ON GULF BLVD with Large 2 car garage!!!!! Beautiful and bright end unit with 2 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage townhome located across the street from the beach. Updated kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans and light fixtures.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Shores

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14410 APACHE AVENUE
14410 Apache Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1573 sqft
Don't miss this 3/2/2 Pool Home in Oakhurst Acres with many upgrades and a split floor plan. Newer wood-look tile throughout entire home, no carpet! Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3044 sqft
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
14038 95TH AVENUE
14038 95th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM - TWO BATH WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS. COMBO LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THIS HOME HAS A BONUS/FLORIDA ROOM WITH A HUGE SCREEN AND VINYL ENCLOSED ROOM.

1 of 14

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14885 Seminole Trl
14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11589 107TH AVENUE
11589 107th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Great Location! Fully Remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms, Title all throughout the home which looks beautiful. Brand new bathrooms! New AC to help keep the energy bills low! LED reset Very open floor plan which is super bright.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
115 17TH STREET
115 17th Street, Belleair Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1432 sqft
Located on the cul-de-sac in the seaside community of Belleair Beach. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath room, 2 car garage. Recently painted, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new fans, new light fixtures, new kitchen floor and newly resurfaced pool.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
962 NOLAN DRIVE
962 Nolan Drive Southwest, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Great location and walking distance to Taylor Park, golf and restaurants. So many newer items in 2019 which include Newer Windows, Newer air conditioner, Newer granite and Newer appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
821 HELENA DRIVE
821 Helena Drive, Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1776 sqft
Call for availability. Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 4 bed 3 bath split plan with a huge bonus room with a pool table.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Indian Shores, FL

Indian Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Indian Shores 1 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Shores 3 Bedrooms
Indian Shores Apartments with BalconyIndian Shores Apartments with GarageIndian Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndian Shores Apartments with Parking
Indian Shores Apartments with PoolIndian Shores Apartments with Washer-DryerIndian Shores Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg