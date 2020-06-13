Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

225 Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL with balcony

225 Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL with balcony

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1360 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18650 GULF BOULEVARD
18650 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT UNIT AND FULLY FURNISHED LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN/GULF/BEACH. GORGEOUS VIEWS AND DAILY SUNSETS FROM BALCONY DIRECTLY ON THE BEACH.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
19418 GULF BLVD
19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1425 sqft
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
19937 GULF BOULEVARD
19937 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
WEEKLY/SEASONAL RENTAL......$1,050 IS A WEEKLY RATE (not monthly). (May consider 3-night minimum) - Spacious 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa. Can accommodate up to 8 comfortably. Enjoy your stay in this completely updated condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
19450 GULF BOULEVARD
19450 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Direct Gulf Front with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Live in paradise in this 2 bedroom 2 bath beautifully updated condo. Featuring granite countertops, updated baths, and storm shutters throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
18400 GULF BOULEVARD
18400 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Shores
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2174 sqft
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2098 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1025 sqft
Welcome to The Shore Mariner - the best kept secret on the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this spacious condominium home with Gulf Front views and overlooking the heated pool too! This condo features a split plan with two king size

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17900 GULF BOULEVARD
17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1165 sqft
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL.

1 of 14

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14885 Seminole Trl
14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Indian Shores, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Indian Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

