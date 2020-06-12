/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
177 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19717 GULF BOULEVARD
19717 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1073 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS TONWHOUSE ON GULF BLVD with Large 2 car garage!!!!! Beautiful and bright end unit with 2 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage townhome located across the street from the beach. Updated kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans and light fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
18610 GULF BOULEVARD
18610 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
GULF OF MEXICO WATERFRONT VIEWS! Now is your opportunity to live on the Beach! Gulf Front FURNISHED Condo for rent. Not a Vacation rental, but an annual Lease.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
19937 GULF BOULEVARD
19937 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1430 sqft
WEEKLY/SEASONAL RENTAL......$1,050 IS A WEEKLY RATE (not monthly). (May consider 3-night minimum) - Spacious 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa. Can accommodate up to 8 comfortably. Enjoy your stay in this completely updated condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
19450 GULF BOULEVARD
19450 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Direct Gulf Front with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Live in paradise in this 2 bedroom 2 bath beautifully updated condo. Featuring granite countertops, updated baths, and storm shutters throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
18400 GULF BOULEVARD
18400 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17980 GULF BOULEVARD
17980 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1405 sqft
Enjoy the sounds of surf from this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo overlooking the the Gulf of Mexico with a welcoming, open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
13809 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
865 sqft
Adorable, beautifully remodeled villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1025 sqft
Welcome to The Shore Mariner - the best kept secret on the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this spacious condominium home with Gulf Front views and overlooking the heated pool too! This condo features a split plan with two king size
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
14038 95TH AVENUE
14038 95th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM - TWO BATH WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS. COMBO LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THIS HOME HAS A BONUS/FLORIDA ROOM WITH A HUGE SCREEN AND VINYL ENCLOSED ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
13714 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
865 sqft
Adorable villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17900 GULF BOULEVARD
17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1165 sqft
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
55+ Largo Community close to beach. AVAILABLE LONG TERM June 2020. Also avail. short term with 3 Mth. min. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
5 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1092 sqft
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
25 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
