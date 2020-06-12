17715 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020. WELCOME TO PARADISE AND YEAR-ROUND SUNRISES! If you’re looking for a quiet tropical escape, here it is! Get ready to relax and unwind in over 1,900sf, 3-way split, 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets) and 3 full baths. At the center of this light and airy open living space is the kitchen with a breakfast bar and view of the sparkling water. The master suite has a gorgeous view of the water, access to the OVERSIZED 30’ balcony and double walk-in closets. The master bath is complete with shower, soaking tub, and double sinks. In unit LAUNDRY ROOM and storage. The heated pool is located directly on the intracoastal, you’ll have fun watching the boats and dolphins who come visit. Enjoy resort style living in this private guarded/gate community featuring lighted tennis courts, fitness center, pools, fishing dock & clubhouse, prime under building parking spot #1, private coded back gate to protected crosswalk to beach. You’ll love living on Redington Beach with easy access to fine dining, shopping, beautiful beaches and only minutes to the Gulf of Mexico. Come live your Beach Life now! (Pet friendly. Owner approval required)