Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

17715 GULF BOULEVARD

17715 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 686-1596
Location

17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020. WELCOME TO PARADISE AND YEAR-ROUND SUNRISES! If you’re looking for a quiet tropical escape, here it is! Get ready to relax and unwind in over 1,900sf, 3-way split, 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets) and 3 full baths. At the center of this light and airy open living space is the kitchen with a breakfast bar and view of the sparkling water. The master suite has a gorgeous view of the water, access to the OVERSIZED 30’ balcony and double walk-in closets. The master bath is complete with shower, soaking tub, and double sinks. In unit LAUNDRY ROOM and storage. The heated pool is located directly on the intracoastal, you’ll have fun watching the boats and dolphins who come visit. Enjoy resort style living in this private guarded/gate community featuring lighted tennis courts, fitness center, pools, fishing dock & clubhouse, prime under building parking spot #1, private coded back gate to protected crosswalk to beach. You’ll love living on Redington Beach with easy access to fine dining, shopping, beautiful beaches and only minutes to the Gulf of Mexico. Come live your Beach Life now! (Pet friendly. Owner approval required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17715 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17715 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17715 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17715 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17715 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17715 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17715 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
