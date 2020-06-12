/
3 bedroom apartments
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Beach
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sand Key
1350 GULF BOULEVARD
1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Rocks Beach
401 16TH AVENUE
401 16th Avenue, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
12 Month Annual Rental, Available July1st. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Plus Oversized Garage With Work Shop And Large Decorative Circular Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Rocks Beach
305 HARBOR DRIVE
305 Harbor Dr, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
What a view! Large four bedroom / two bath / two car garage pool home on double lot overlooking the intracoastal waterway on Indian Rocks Beach. Home is tiled throughout and family room looks out over the pool and the water.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Indian Rocks Beach
206 25TH AVENUE
206 25th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,895
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool/Spa home just steps to Indian Rocks Beach! The home has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and pool with spa! Sun yourself on the massive patio deck, soak on the pool's sunshself with custom chairs or relax under the
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sand Key
1430 GULF BOULEVARD
1430 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1624 sqft
Available starting August 2020, 3 Month Minimum or Long Term. Enjoy this beautiful, newly renovated Sand Key PENTHOUSE Condo located in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sand Key
1390 GULF BOULEVARD
1390 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1697 sqft
Available for season 2020 - Gorgeous gulf-front, beachfront, Southwest facing 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo located in the exceptional Sand Key Club.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sand Key
1560 GULF BOULEVARD
1560 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2464 sqft
Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Rocks Beach
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Rocks Beach
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Rocks Beach
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD
1209 Bay Pine Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clearwater Beach
521 MANDALAY AVENUE
521 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1806 sqft
Resort Style living and merely steps away from the sugar-like sands of beautiful Clearwater Beach. This is a fully furnished seasonal monthly rental featuring a desirable split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Bay
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1583 Oak Village Drive
1583 Oak Village Drive, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pride
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1604 Clark Street
1604 Clark Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1640 sqft
Home Featured Beautiful Fenced Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1135 FAIRMONT ST
1135 Fairmont Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1221 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - CORNER LOT, CLEARWATER FL - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF YARD, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME Application Fee Per Adult (18 &
