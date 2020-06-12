/
3 bedroom apartments
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
337 Barbara Cir
337 Barbara Circle, Belleair, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1060 sqft
Please Call Cherie Kelly at 727-451-7780 Belleair 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home with fenced yard located on the Pinellas Trail - a must see! New AC and roof, kitchen, and baths. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 Gatewood Dr
233 Gatewood Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Great Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
915 DEMPSEY STREET N
915 Dempsey Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1430 sqft
"RENTAL BONUS" - SUCCESSFUL RENTAL APPLICANT WILL RECEIVE A DISCOUNT FOR THE FIRST MONTHS RENT (20%). KAYAK/CANOES AND FISHING - ENJOY THIS EXCEPTIONAL LAKE FRONT PROPERTY, COMPLETE PRIVACY, UNLIMITED VIEWS OF THE LAKE, PAVED BBQ AREA IN REAR.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
545 JASMINE WAY
545 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
If you want to live in the heart of Downtown Clearwater minutes from the award-winning best beach in the US, and within walking distance to shopping, eateries, banks, and marina - this is it! A beautiful three-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 full
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
821 Jeffords Street - 1
821 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
720 sqft
5 unite apartment building with on site laundry
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
65 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
521 MANDALAY AVENUE
521 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1806 sqft
Resort Style living and merely steps away from the sugar-like sands of beautiful Clearwater Beach. This is a fully furnished seasonal monthly rental featuring a desirable split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
1583 Oak Village Drive
1583 Oak Village Drive, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2276 N Lagoon Circle
2276 North Lagoon Circle, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1675 sqft
Spacious 3bdrm/2bath House with 2 car garage ** Ready Now ** - 2276 N Lagoon Circle, Clearwater $1,795.00/month $1,795.00/Security Deposit $39.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Laurence Ct
1817 Laurence Court, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2286 sqft
Gorgeous home in Rosetree Oaks with 3br/2.5ba/3 car garage! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Executive style home in Clearwater! Sorry, no pets. Annual/Unfurnished rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pride
1 Unit Available
1618 Hardwood Drive
1618 Hardwood Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1618 Hardwood Drive Available 06/15/20 Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath home! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home In Clearwater Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Clark Street
1604 Clark Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1640 sqft
Home Featured Beautiful Fenced Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seminole Palms
1 Unit Available
14109 Christie Dr
14109 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1700 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 BR townhouse 1700 sq.ft. - Property Id: 266497 3+2.5BA LateModel Townhouse with FREE:Internet,Cable,Pool Available NOW. !!!!! Fast HOA approval **** Guaranteed decision in 1-2 days !!!!!! PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 FAIRMONT ST
1135 Fairmont Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1221 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - CORNER LOT, CLEARWATER FL - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF YARD, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME Application Fee Per Adult (18 &
