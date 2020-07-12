239 Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL with pool

/
1 Unit Available
18399 Gulf Blvd
18399 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
522 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272 Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 GULF BOULEVARD
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1390 sqft
Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19451 Gulf Blvd. 604
19451 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great views, steps to beach, fully furnished, pool - Property Id: 111849 Great Views of the Gulf of Mexico Intercoastal waterway and Gulf of Mexico from this 6th Floor 1 BR/1 BA unit at BayShore Yacht and Tennis Club in Indian Shores (located
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
19418 GULF BLVD
19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1425 sqft
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4275 sqft
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19450 GULF BOULEVARD
19450 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Direct Gulf Front with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Live in paradise in this 2 bedroom 2 bath beautifully updated condo. Featuring granite countertops, updated baths, and storm shutters throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
18400 GULF BOULEVARD
18400 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14162 88th Ave N
14162 88th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1303 sqft
14162 88th Ave N Available 07/19/20 Enjoy Floridan Life - 55+ 2BR/2BA Single Family Home in Seminole - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 55+ community single family home in Tamarac Seminole! Yearly/Unfurnished rental.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17900 GULF BOULEVARD
17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1165 sqft
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
512 2ND STREET
512 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
13809 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
865 sqft
Adorable, beautifully remodeled villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and more.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
14038 95TH AVENUE
14038 95th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM - TWO BATH WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS. COMBO LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THIS HOME HAS A BONUS/FLORIDA ROOM WITH A HUGE SCREEN AND VINYL ENCLOSED ROOM.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13714 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
13714 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
865 sqft
Adorable villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and much more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW long term or 3 month minimum. 55+ Largo Community close to beach. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$1,100
410 sqft
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos.
1 of 14
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14885 Seminole Trl
14885 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhome is located in Tara Cay North, a very desirable waterfront community in Seminole. This spacious three story townhome offers the flexibility of 3 or 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms.
