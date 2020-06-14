/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
87 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian Shores, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
18650 GULF BOULEVARD
18650 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
750 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT UNIT AND FULLY FURNISHED LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN/GULF/BEACH. GORGEOUS VIEWS AND DAILY SUNSETS FROM BALCONY DIRECTLY ON THE BEACH.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Shores
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Indian Shores
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$812
640 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue - C
2658 Sunny Breeze Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Washer/dryer included.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
4565 DUHME ROAD
4565 Duhme Road, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
MRS CLEAN will love living in this remodeled, light and bright, corner unit in The Madrigal, a quaint 55+, 20 unit complex that is very quiet and peaceful, and the LOCATION could not be better! Within a mile and a half you have the Pristine Gulf of
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2525 W BAY DRIVE
2525 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Bay West Condominium is a great location which is in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. This 1/1 is Beautifully furnished and you can walk to shopping, restaurants and the intercoastal waterway. Your approximately one mile from the sandy beaches.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
11447 PARK BOULEVARD
11447 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
504 sqft
Don't miss this quiet condo in Seminole. Walking distance to the new city center and a quick drive to the beach! One bedroom 1 bath updated unit with covered parking spot. Will consider a small pet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
10510 77TH TERRACE
10510 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
13017 PELICAN LANE
13017 Pelican Lane, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Great location, waterfront apartment. in the heart of JOHN'S PASS VILLAGE!!!! Quiet, clean & smoke free!!! Looking for that perfect individual who is looking for that quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
14038 MIRAMAR AVENUE
14038 Miramar Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
510 sqft
Price is all inclusive monthly rent. Currently avail from Sept 2020 thru Dec 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Indian Shores
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
623 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
