3 bedroom apartments
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL
303 162nd Avenue
303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.
16500 GULF BOULEVARD
16500 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1826 sqft
Available for off season Sept-November for $4000!!!Also available April 2020 for $5000! Absolutely perfect North Redington Beach short term rental.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2098 sqft
Annual Rental available 8/15/20 Unfurnished. Spacious 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit with Marble Flooring Throughout. Over-sized Waterfront Balconies with Beautiful Views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Intercostal and Partial views of the Gulf of Mexico.
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
Don't miss this beauty! Custom updates, new paint, carpet, granite counter tops and new appliances, Rare 4 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 2 car garage and Large back yard.
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.
12217 Sunshine Ln
12217 Sunshine Lane, Treasure Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1807 sqft
Historic 3/2 on Treasure Island Beach!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
7125 102ND LANE
7125 102nd Lane, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1885 sqft
There's room to roam in this lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome located in lovely Bayou Grande.
Jungle Terrace
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.
Independence Square
215 1st Street
215 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
864 sqft
Available August 2020. Cute as a Button! WATERFRONT INTRACOSTAL HOME with NEW SEAWALL. Dock and lift available. Walk to entertainment and across from Beach 500 yards. THE KEY LIME COTTAGE: Renovated and Newly Decorated--Beach Chic.
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
11320 111TH AVENUE
11320 111th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Largo just off Ridge road features a split bedrooms plan and large kitchen. Large rooms, open plan and a front and rear covered porch for summer comfort. Circular driveway.
13600 PARK BOULEVARD
13600 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
Renovated and Ready June 1st! Exceptional Custom Built Home over 3,000 SF of Amazing Living Space. All New Bathrooms, Lighting, Fresh Paint and More.
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)
12287 Mallory Drive
12287 Mallory Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1226 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
421 VIRGINIA AVENUE
421 Virginia Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
971 sqft
"STAYCATION at the Beach!" Cute bungalow for Rent. 6-11 Month Rental (6 Month, 1 Day minimum), Available between the dates of AUGUST 2020 through JUNE 2021.
19418 GULF BLVD
19418 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1425 sqft
DIRECT WATER FRONT Condo! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets or beach view from your Living Room, Master Bedroom or Gulf Front Balcony that is the entire width of this furnished unit.
19820 GULF BOULEVARD
19820 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
Relax in this Exquisite Luxury Beach Condo! Your own private four bedroom four and a half bath beachfront PENTHOUSE with over 4000 sq ft!! It starts with a secure direct-coded elevator into the private entry, continues with an open floor plan.
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.
18700 GULF BOULEVARD
18700 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,250
3015 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!! This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator.
