Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

17735 GULF BOULEVARD

17735 Gulf Boulevard · (813) 748-3070
Location

17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 1995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan. You will feel at home with a gourmet kitchen complete with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and a large center island. Condo boasts living / dining room combination, great for entertaining, WITH A 30FT BY 6 FT PATIO LANAI overlooking water views of Boca Ceiga Bay! Three full bedrooms and baths with master suite situated overlooking the beautiful BAY VEIWS. As stated this condo boasts a 30 foot waterfront balcony perfect for relaxing and watching boat activity! Amenities include 24 hour guard gate, clubhouse, fitness center, two tennis courts, gas grills, heated pools and spa, and beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. Unit comes furnished - make this your home! PERK TO TENANT OWNER ACCOMODATES MONTH TO MONTH, SHORT TERM , OR ANNUAL RENTERS. ASK AGENT FOR DETAILS. **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED !available April 1-nov-30th !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17735 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17735 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17735 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17735 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17735 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17735 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17735 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
