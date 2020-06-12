17735 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan. You will feel at home with a gourmet kitchen complete with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and a large center island. Condo boasts living / dining room combination, great for entertaining, WITH A 30FT BY 6 FT PATIO LANAI overlooking water views of Boca Ceiga Bay! Three full bedrooms and baths with master suite situated overlooking the beautiful BAY VEIWS. As stated this condo boasts a 30 foot waterfront balcony perfect for relaxing and watching boat activity! Amenities include 24 hour guard gate, clubhouse, fitness center, two tennis courts, gas grills, heated pools and spa, and beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. Unit comes furnished - make this your home! PERK TO TENANT OWNER ACCOMODATES MONTH TO MONTH, SHORT TERM , OR ANNUAL RENTERS. ASK AGENT FOR DETAILS. **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED !available April 1-nov-30th !