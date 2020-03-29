All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

611 2ND STREET

611 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Immediately for Annual Lease. Only Blocks to the Beach, This Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome Home has Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Counters, Appliances and Flooring in the Kitchen, Two Balconies overlooking the Quiet Preserve, an Office on the Main Level next to the Half Bath and Laundry Closet, a Nice Size Living Room, Two Spacious Bedrooms on the Upper Level as well as Two Baths. There’s a Porch on the Lower Level and a 2 Car Tandem Garage. Indian Rocks Beach is a Quaint Beachy Community with Wonderful Restaurants, Shops, Parks, a Boat Ramp and always Something Going On! Sorry, No Pets. First, Last, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 2ND STREET have any available units?
611 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 611 2ND STREET have?
Some of 611 2ND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
611 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 611 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 611 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 611 2ND STREET offers parking.
Does 611 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 611 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 611 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 611 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 611 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
