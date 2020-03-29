611 2ND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available Immediately for Annual Lease. Only Blocks to the Beach, This Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome Home has Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Counters, Appliances and Flooring in the Kitchen, Two Balconies overlooking the Quiet Preserve, an Office on the Main Level next to the Half Bath and Laundry Closet, a Nice Size Living Room, Two Spacious Bedrooms on the Upper Level as well as Two Baths. There’s a Porch on the Lower Level and a 2 Car Tandem Garage. Indian Rocks Beach is a Quaint Beachy Community with Wonderful Restaurants, Shops, Parks, a Boat Ramp and always Something Going On! Sorry, No Pets. First, Last, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance Required.