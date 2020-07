Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 to schedule a showing of this beautiful 2538sq ft Waterfront home with an open floor plan featuring four bedrooms, three baths and one of two boat lifts available for your use! The eat in kitchen is a chefs dream with new appliances and expansive cabinetry, island and gorgeous water views. Lots of space inside and out and located walking distance to the beach! This home is available for a 9 month to 12 month lease. Call us!! Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159