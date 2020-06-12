324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

CALL TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.... Owners are flexible2/2.5/2c 1390s/f town house over looking the pool from a spacous sundeck/balcony in the very quiet Windrush Blvd Sub-divisions. Walk to the beaches, intra-coastal, docks & all the many things that Indian Rocks Beach has to offer food, entertainment, shops, boating, biking, and more. Centrally located on the barrier islands between the glitter of Clearwater Beach and the Florida Cracker Villages of John's Pass...come down climb into you suit (bathing) grab an umbrella (drink) & kick back and enjoy life now. Additional queen size murphy bed creates a 3rd evening suite for overflow guests. EZ access to Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater to take advantage of the museums, attractions, sport venues, concerts and festivals. Short jaunt to Orlando, Sarasota, Tarpon Springs and everything offered in the s/w region of Florida. Endless 1/2 day trips to quaint Florida destinations like Safety Harbor, Gulfport, Olde Pam Harbor, Blind Pass, Dunedin, Oldsmar, Davis Island, Ozona, Hyde Park, Teira Verde, Caladisi Island, Ft DeSota, Anna Marie Island, Ybor City, Channelside, Palmetto Beach, Treasure Island, Chrystal Beach, Honeymoon Island and so much more...come stay and explore the civilized beaches of the Florida West Coast