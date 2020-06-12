All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD

324 Windrush Boulevard · (727) 595-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

324 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
CALL TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.... Owners are flexible2/2.5/2c 1390s/f town house over looking the pool from a spacous sundeck/balcony in the very quiet Windrush Blvd Sub-divisions. Walk to the beaches, intra-coastal, docks & all the many things that Indian Rocks Beach has to offer food, entertainment, shops, boating, biking, and more. Centrally located on the barrier islands between the glitter of Clearwater Beach and the Florida Cracker Villages of John's Pass...come down climb into you suit (bathing) grab an umbrella (drink) & kick back and enjoy life now. Additional queen size murphy bed creates a 3rd evening suite for overflow guests. EZ access to Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater to take advantage of the museums, attractions, sport venues, concerts and festivals. Short jaunt to Orlando, Sarasota, Tarpon Springs and everything offered in the s/w region of Florida. Endless 1/2 day trips to quaint Florida destinations like Safety Harbor, Gulfport, Olde Pam Harbor, Blind Pass, Dunedin, Oldsmar, Davis Island, Ozona, Hyde Park, Teira Verde, Caladisi Island, Ft DeSota, Anna Marie Island, Ybor City, Channelside, Palmetto Beach, Treasure Island, Chrystal Beach, Honeymoon Island and so much more...come stay and explore the civilized beaches of the Florida West Coast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have any available units?
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 324 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Garage
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with PoolIndian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Indian Rocks Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity