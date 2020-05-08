1308 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Charming Seaside Oaks in Indian Rocks Beach. Annual furnished rental, this beachy, fun, two level condo has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, inside laundry room, under building parking, and a heated beach side pool with storage cabana. Granite kitchen is fully equipped and has all appliances. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable. Located in the center of Indian Rocks Beach, this intimate Key West Style Building has just eight units. Imagine yourself watching the sunset from your private balcony or from the beachfront pool that leads directly onto the sugar sand and the Gulf of Mexico. Pets are negotiable, building has an elevator. Call today to take a look at this special beach front property. Welcome Home to fun in the Florida Sun!