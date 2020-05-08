All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
1308 GULF BOULEVARD

1308 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Indian Rocks Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Location

1308 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Charming Seaside Oaks in Indian Rocks Beach. Annual furnished rental, this beachy, fun, two level condo has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, inside laundry room, under building parking, and a heated beach side pool with storage cabana. Granite kitchen is fully equipped and has all appliances. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable. Located in the center of Indian Rocks Beach, this intimate Key West Style Building has just eight units. Imagine yourself watching the sunset from your private balcony or from the beachfront pool that leads directly onto the sugar sand and the Gulf of Mexico. Pets are negotiable, building has an elevator. Call today to take a look at this special beach front property. Welcome Home to fun in the Florida Sun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1308 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1308 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1308 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

