Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front. This cute coastal style property has inside laundry and is unfurnished. Wood laminate floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Out front is a covered carport with an additional storage bin. Located in Indian Rocks Beach, a quaint coastal town on Florida's west coast. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Come and live the dream in this light and bright condo that is close to the beach and all the fun activities that Florida has to offer.