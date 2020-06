Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available April 1st for lease.Ten minute walk to beach.Lovely undated three bedroom two bath pool home. Open kitchen, dining and Large living area. Master suite with private bath. Guest bathroom opens to the pool as well.The pool area has the look of an oasis, pleasant and peaceful. Two Car Garage.