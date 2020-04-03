416 School Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Heated pool, 3 tennis courts, clubhouse with lots of social activities. 1 car assigned carport, additional convenient parking available. Second floor, no elevator, laundry facility located on the same floor. Rent includes:Basic cable and internet. Water, trash P/U and sewer, pest control, pool maintenance. Applicant must be approved by the Condo HOA board, which requires a fee for a background check. Upfront payments: $50 credit check fee by owner. $50 per person HOA background and application fee. First and Last month rent. $1000 security deposit.