Indian Harbour Beach, FL
416 School Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

416 School Road

416 School Road · (321) 917-2182
Location

416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Heated pool, 3 tennis courts, clubhouse with lots of social activities. 1 car assigned carport, additional convenient parking available. Second floor, no elevator, laundry facility located on the same floor. Rent includes:Basic cable and internet. Water, trash P/U and sewer, pest control, pool maintenance. Applicant must be approved by the Condo HOA board, which requires a fee for a background check. Upfront payments: $50 credit check fee by owner. $50 per person HOA background and application fee. First and Last month rent. $1000 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 School Road have any available units?
416 School Road has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 School Road have?
Some of 416 School Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 School Road currently offering any rent specials?
416 School Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 School Road pet-friendly?
No, 416 School Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 416 School Road offer parking?
Yes, 416 School Road does offer parking.
Does 416 School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 School Road have a pool?
Yes, 416 School Road has a pool.
Does 416 School Road have accessible units?
No, 416 School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 416 School Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 School Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 School Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 School Road has units with air conditioning.
