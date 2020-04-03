All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

1215 Seminole Drive

1215 Seminole Drive · (412) 779-0650
Location

1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1569 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends. It is complete with all the necessities of comfort and relaxation including an enclosed solar heated salt water pool for lots of frolic and fun. Inside the home the bedrooms have been individualized for different moods and personalities. Gather in the living space with high end chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar as well as an island and plenty of small appliances, utensils, cooking vessels, and anything else you need to feed everyone. The art throughout the home are personal touches from the Owners. Short distance to PAFB. Less than 5 minutes drive to the ocean. Prices vary for weekly rentals vs monthl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Seminole Drive have any available units?
1215 Seminole Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1215 Seminole Drive have?
Some of 1215 Seminole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Seminole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Seminole Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Seminole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Seminole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 1215 Seminole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Seminole Drive does offer parking.
Does 1215 Seminole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Seminole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Seminole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1215 Seminole Drive has a pool.
Does 1215 Seminole Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Seminole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Seminole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Seminole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Seminole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Seminole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
