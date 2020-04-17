All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:48 AM

112 Mediterranean Way

112 Mediterranean Way · (321) 368-1229
Location

112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.5 rental unit boasts 3300 square feet of luxury! Shopping, restaurants, parks, schools & all local amenities are at your fingertips. This rental offers 12ft ceilings downstairs and 10ft ceilings upstairs. Stunning kitchen has granite, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful cabinetry. Two Master suites (one upstairs w/a balcony overlooking the lake & one downstairs) have gorgeous master baths. Bonus room is a plus for guests too. Hurricane impact windows, and doors, tiled roof, pavered driveway & back patio, and community pool make this a great place to rent while you're seeking to build, buy, or just need a perfect place for now! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Mediterranean Way have any available units?
112 Mediterranean Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Mediterranean Way have?
Some of 112 Mediterranean Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Mediterranean Way currently offering any rent specials?
112 Mediterranean Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Mediterranean Way pet-friendly?
No, 112 Mediterranean Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 112 Mediterranean Way offer parking?
Yes, 112 Mediterranean Way does offer parking.
Does 112 Mediterranean Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Mediterranean Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Mediterranean Way have a pool?
Yes, 112 Mediterranean Way has a pool.
Does 112 Mediterranean Way have accessible units?
No, 112 Mediterranean Way does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Mediterranean Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Mediterranean Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Mediterranean Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Mediterranean Way does not have units with air conditioning.
