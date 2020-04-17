112 Mediterranean Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.5 rental unit boasts 3300 square feet of luxury! Shopping, restaurants, parks, schools & all local amenities are at your fingertips. This rental offers 12ft ceilings downstairs and 10ft ceilings upstairs. Stunning kitchen has granite, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful cabinetry. Two Master suites (one upstairs w/a balcony overlooking the lake & one downstairs) have gorgeous master baths. Bonus room is a plus for guests too. Hurricane impact windows, and doors, tiled roof, pavered driveway & back patio, and community pool make this a great place to rent while you're seeking to build, buy, or just need a perfect place for now! Available immediately.