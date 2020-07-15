/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM
78 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13815 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
13815 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1160 sqft
Second Story condo, fully furnished, all you need is your clothes. Great unit with granite counter top and newer cabinets. You don't want to miss this opportunity because it will not last. all measurements are
Results within 1 mile of Hunters Creek
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE
4731 Clock Tower Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2317 sqft
This Beautiful Penthouse is being rented fully furnished with all utilities included including internet and wifi ! Rental amount is for one months upto 6 months.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4831 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE
4831 Clock Tower Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1914 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 4 bed/3 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.490 is based on a 30 days rental.
Results within 5 miles of Hunters Creek
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
12 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,167
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
1815 W Vine St.
1815 West Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
820 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Kissimmee Condo Furnished or Unfurnished near Disney Maingate! - 2 Bedroom 1 bath furnished (excluding pillows and sheets), or unfurshed, SPACIOUS condo style uniits, 820 SQUARE FT.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypress Reserve
2481 Hinsdale Dr.
2481 Hinesdale Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
Listing Agent - Shaista Mughal - shaistasmughal@gmail.com - 321-946-8170 - Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with recreational facilities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista Cay
4126 Breakview Dr Unit 30801, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
Beautiful all-inclusive property with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in the heart of Orlando in a five-star resort community near all major attractions and shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1
109 Pompano Beach Drive, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Available 7/2/2020, fully furnished 3 bedrooms property in gorgeous resort. HOA approval is required. This beautiful property comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, Free WiFi, Central AC, with Cable TV's in every room.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11514 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11514 Westwood Blvd Unit 416, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
971 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom renovated condo. Great location in a gated community close to all attractions.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4129 SOUTHERN OAKS CT 810
4129 Southern Oaks Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
988 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5259 Cane Island Loop 402
5259 Cane Island Loop, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1174 sqft
5259#402 - Property Id: 314136 Located on the north side of Kissimmee, pretty close to Disney amusement parks, this wonderful gated apartment community enjoy many amenities including an Elegant Clubhouse with Billiards/Video Game Room, Club
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Celebration
501 MIRASOL CIR #121
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1454 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Mirasol Celebration! - Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2481 Caravelle Cir
2481 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1512 sqft
Fully Furnished and Tastefully Decorated, this lovely End Unit Townhome features tile flooring in main areas, 42"cabinets in the kitchen & plenty of storage! The screened patio includes a Jacuzzi for relaxation.
1 of 87
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 223, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE
13415 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
798 sqft
Great location for this lovely condo located in Tower 1 of Blue Heron! This unit is a 1 bedroom 2 bathroom home but it features a bunk bed which can accommodate 2 additional guests.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2456 SWEETWATER CLUB CIRCLE
2456 Sweetwater Club Circle, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Don't miss out on this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo near attractions, Quiet community, cottage style with basketball court, tennis court, BBQ area, community pool & spa and much more...
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
1146 S Beach Cir
1146 South Beach Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1468 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2755 MONTICELLO WAY
2755 Monticello Way, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
Welcome to this Fully furnished, very well maintained house for Rent. This is an amazing Home with no rear neighbor, screened in porch, foyer entry, well appointed living room, kitchen with breakfast area, 2 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5255 CANE ISLAND LOOP
5255 Cane Island Loop, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE, FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN CANE ISLAND. AMENITIES INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE, POOL AND FITNESS CENTER. CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. RENT INCLUDES WATER.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2616 LODI CIRCLE
2616 Lordi Circle, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Furnished Townhouse for Rent!!Close to Disney with great amenities, Pool, clubhouse, tiki bar, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts, water park, playground, and beach volleyball courts.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2901 EDENSHIRE WAY
2901 Edenshire Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE!!!! 3 bed 2 bath in a gated community. Wood plaque flooring in the first floor. Don't miss the opportunity to rent a beautiful fully furnished home located near Disney and outlets.
