Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP
13512 Turtle Marsh Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13512 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Great apartment, ready to move in close to everything
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have any available units?
13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hunters Creek, FL
.
Is 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek
.
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP offer parking?
No, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have a pool?
No, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13512 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Similar Pages
Hunters Creek 1 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Dade City, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
DeBary, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Minneola, FL
The Villages, FL
Titusville, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College